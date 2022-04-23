MIAMI, United States. – The use of MIR card, the Russian equivalent to Visa, MasterCard and American Express, could be utilized in Cuba soon, according to the state news agency Prensa Latina.

According to the state outlet, the project was made public in a working meeting of the State Duma (Lower House). During the session, Olga Skorobogatova, first vice president of Russia’s Central Bank, assured the public that authorities in both countries are working to start operating the payments system in the island.

“There are several countries that want to cooperate with us. Cuba, for example, is one of the latest projects we are working in at present. In other words, our citizens will be able to use their MIR cards in Cuba,” stated the official.

As of now, MIR cards are accepted in Turkey, Vietnam, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Operations with MIR cards in Cuba represents an incentive for the Caribbean island’s tourism, as it will give Russian citizens more options when paying for services.

Juan Carlos Escalona, tourism advisor to Cuba’s embassy in Moscow, indicated that visitors from Russia will be able to pay for services in the island with MIR [cards] as soon as flights resume between both countries, suspended due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In recent years, Russia has become the principal tourism market for Cuba, made possible by direct flights between Moscow and other tourist destinations in the island, like Havana, Varadero and Jardines del Rey.

For the time being, Cuban authorities continue with preparations for the 40th Annual International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2022), which will take place at the Varadero resort, with Russia as honored guest country.

