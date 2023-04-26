MIAMI, United States. – The Cuban regime is aiming to extend the use of prepaid cards in hard currency to foreign tourists, according to information shared on April 21st by Angela Maday, director of the state CADECA, in a press conference.

In a statement to Agencia EFE, the official explained that those cards are already being used in some hotels and select stores in the island, and it is expected that their use expands to more places in the near future.

Maday explained that the hard-currency prepaid cards started being used in 2021 with a starting balance of 200, 500 and 1,000 MLC (freely-convertible currency).

She also explained that for every card purchased, a commission of US$ 5 – in dollars or in other currencies- will be applied, and the cards can be purchased at the CADECA, at hotels, airports and other tourist destinations, and use them to pay goods and services in hard-currency stores, for car rentals, and other.

For the time being, the service will be provided to tourists exclusively, and it is not available for purchases in private establishments or gas stations in the country.

These prepaid cards are good for two years and can only be used in Cuba. They are not personalized, but are activated with a PIN code.

Authorities feel that with these cards, tourists will not have to worry about exchanging money to local currency or try to find places that accept foreign credit cards, most of which can be used in Cuba.

Use of prepaid cards in hard currency has been criticized by many Cubans, since it provides services and goods to foreign tourists that are not available to Cuban nationals who only have access to domestic currency.

