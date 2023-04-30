MADRID, Spain. – La Dominica Hotel, located in the city of Cárdenas, in Matanzas province, will reopen this coming May 19th after a “prolonged restoration”.

According to statements made to Agencia Cubana de Noticias / Cuban News Agency (ACN) by Rafael Carrión García, who heads one of the construction companies in charge of the renovation, “finishing touches are being done to the first floor, which will have a cafeteria, a kitchen, a restaurant and a reception area.”

Air conditioning equipment is being installed in six of the 18 guest rooms. The hydraulic system is being tested and other works are being completed in the service area.

La Dominica is operated by the Encanto hotel brand.

“The legacy-value investment made to restore the hotel has led to a wide program of other works in the Cárdenas Historic Center, which was named a National Monument in 2022, with actions taken at the foundational Plaza de Colón and other spaces,” ads ACN.

The date chosen for its reopening is May 19th to commemorate the 173rd anniversary of the first time ever that the Cuban flag was raised, precisely at La Dominica.

The official news agency also gave information about the open call for applicants for job positions at the hotel.

With more or with less urgency, the regime continues with the construction or remodeling of hotels, while Cubans across the island live in precarious dwellings, some of them huts, and still others on the verge of collapse.

Last year, the Cuban government completed 21,229 housing units, which was only 58% of the construction plan.

In 2021, the Cuban state’s housing deficit was greater than 40% regarding units delivered. During 2022, this deficit rose, a housing crisis that was made worse by the passing of Hurricane Ian which, in Pinar del Río province alone, affected more than 100,000 homes.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.