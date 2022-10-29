MADRID, Spain. – Cuban authorities are getting ready the tourist destination Jardines del Rey, in Ciego de Ávila province, for winter’s high season, in order to offer tourists “its excellent sun-and-beaches product and a variety of non-hotel offers.”

Amidst the crisis that the country is facing, Prensa Latina indicated that foreign visitors “will receive excellent services in every activity.”

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s delegate in Ciego de Ávila, Iyolexis Correa, “hotel and recreation facilities feature a renewed image with staff that has been trained to provide quality service.”

Correa also indicated that they are speeding up all work related to the revival of support institutions, the gardens, installation of promotional billboards, traffic signage in the embankment causeway and in interior roads.

This coming November, the Grand Aston Cayo Paredón Hotel will be inaugurated, featuring 635 guest rooms. In early October, the Colonial Cayo Coco Hotel was inaugurated after a complete renovation.

Colonial Cayo Coco Hotel, a category four-star facility that belongs to the Cubanacán Hotel Group, features 458 guest rooms, including suites, 10 bars, three restaurants that specialize in domestic and international cuisine, swimming pools, gardens and a newly-renovated gym, “with modern equipment for physical exercising.”

Regarding winter’s high season, sector authorities also referred to the quality of the gastronomy offers and recreation activities, among them excursions beyond the keys to places like La Redonda Lagoon, Florencia Dam, Cunagua Hill and Rancho Palma.

In the meantime, Cubans continue to experience housing problems and, according to statements made by Miguel Díaz-Canel’s government, “the country lacks construction materials.”

Facts revealed last week by Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos (OCDH, by its Spanish acronym), out of 1,227 Cubans interviewed about the condition of their homes, only 23% stated that their homes were in good condition. Forty-four percent of those interviewed said their housing required restoration and 12% lives in houses on the verge of collapse.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.