MADRID, Spain. – The Cuban government is promoting their marketing brand “Unique Cuba” during the week-long celebration of Hola Mundo Mua, in Shanghai, China.

Representatives of Cuba’s tourism sector will show, at Cuba’s stand, the tourist destinations and the island’s principal export products, among them Havana Club and Santero rums, and Cohíba cigars.

According to a statement made to Prensa Latina by Cuban consul in Shanghai, Mileidy Aguirre, on the first day of the cultural festival, participants will show interest in cigars, and in the arrangements and air-travel connections to visit Cuba.

The Hola Munco Mua festival is organized by Shanghai authorities, in collaboration with representatives from Latin America and the Caribbean, in order to strengthen cultural bridges between China and that region, stated the official news agency.

During the past week, Cubatur, the Cuban travel agency, also toured the Argentinian cities of Córdoba, Mendoza, Rosario and Buenos Aires to promote the “Unique Cuba” campaign.

The “Unique Cuba” campaign was first presented at the International Tourism Fair FITCuba-2022 this past May. According to its organizers, the campaign “places the Cuban people at the center of the attraction and as the element that distinguishes our destination from others in the Caribbean.”

Ever since Cuba’s minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, stated in late 2021 that Cuba expected to welcome at least 2.5 million tourists in 2022, Cuban authorities have kept on presenting Cuba as a “destination” in various regions, among them, Canada, Uruguay, Italy, Turkey, India and Cambodia.

