MIAMI, United States. – Ecotourism is one of the fronts that the Cuban regime will strengthen in order to attract more visitors to the island. That is what Prime Minister Manuel Marrero stated during the recent inauguration of the VIII International Event on Nature Tourism (Turnat 2022) in Havana.

In a statement published by the Cuban News Agency (ACN, by its Spanish acronym), Marrero said that the island “is not just a sun-and-beaches tourist destination, but that it has many other attractions that should be exploited to guarantee an increase in the number of visitors.”

Along those lines, the Cuban regime’s minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, stated that the island can become one of the most notable nature tourism destination, as a result of the design of unique tourism products.

García Granda highlighted that Cuba has a high index of ecosystem conservation, high numbers of endemic species, and a rich biodiversity.

He indicated that the country should develop the use of a nature tourism that is accessible and inclusive on the basis of its natural and patrimonial resources. He also emphasized that this development should go hand in hand with respect for ecosystems, and for the customs and traditions of rural communities.

The inaugural event of Turnat 2022 included talks and presentations by international experts about current trends in nature tourism and its characteristics in Cuba.

Present at Turnat 2022, in addition to Manuel Marrero and Juan Carlos García Granda, were Revolution commander Guillermo García Frías; Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment; Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Havana; and Reinaldo García Zapata, governor of Havana province.

