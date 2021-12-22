MIAMI, United States. – This Monday, Cuban authorities announced the launching of Shuttle Airport, a new tourism service that will transport visitors who arrive in the island to the principal tourist installations in Havana.

According to Cuba Travel, one of the platforms used to promote tourism in Cuba, the new service “aims to satisfy transportation needs.”

The vehicles will cover the routes between “José Martí” International Airport and the Meliá Cohíba, Presidente, Vedado, Nacional and Habana Libre hotels, all located on the Plaza de la Revolución municipality; the Comodoro, Memories, Panorama and Copacabana hotels, in the Playa municipality; and Parque Centnal, Palacio de O’Farrill and Armadores de Santander hotels, in the Habana Vieja municipality.

Shuttle Airport will also cover the route between the airport and Museo de la Revolución, another site near the Historic Center of the capital.

Cuba Travel informed that the new service can be paid upon boarding the buses with cards, through the payment application EnZona; in the rental offices of CubaCar and of different travel agencies that conduct business with international tourism; or directly on the digital portal www.rentcarcuba.com.

Last weekend, the bus transportation company Viazul restarted its itineraries to various destinations within Cuba. The state company advised that the service must be purchased in US Dollars and only with Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards, this in spite of the fact that Cubans only have access to convertible hard-currency cards issued by Cuban banks, which will not be accepted for payment of Viazul bus tickets.

The company’s own website makes it clear that the company only operates “in convertible currency through international cards, and charges will be made at the exchange rate valid for the day the reservation is paid.”

This past November 15th, authorities reopened completely the country’s borders to air and ocean traffic, a measure that aims to empower the tourism sector in light of the economic crisis that is affecting the country.

