MIAMI, United States. – The Cuban regime and the government of Honduras recently concluded their third round of migration talks in Havana, according to the Office of Foreign Relations of the Central American country.

The note indicates that both delegations reviewed “the flow of migration movement” between the two countries, with the aim of guaranteeing “a regular, orderly and secure flow of travelers.”

The Honduran delegation was led by Antonio García, vice chancellor of Consular and Migration Affairs of that country; Allan Alvarenga, director of the National Institute on Migration (INM, by its Spanish acronym), and Gabriela Membreño, General Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Office.

Cuba was represented by Ernesto Soberón, General Director of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Abroad.

According to the Honduran chancellery, the delegations emphasized the need to “reinforce operative and integral mechanisms for bilateral collaboration in migration and consular matters, as well as to increase efficiency when dealing with phenomena such as human traffic and migrant traffic.”

The Honduran vice chancellor made it clear that his government has every interest in “approaching the topic of migration with every friendly nation, using an integral focus and attention to respect for human rights.”

At the meeting, talks also revolved around the possibility of providing and enabling entry to citizens of both countries, in order to “favor tourism development, trade entrepreneurial and scientific exchanges, among others of common interest”.

According to statistics from Honduras’ National Institute on Migration, year to date, around 60,853 Cubans, most of them men, have entered Honduras irregularly with the intention of reaching the United States.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.