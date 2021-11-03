HAVANA, Cuba. – Starting November 7th, Cuba will eliminate the quarantine requirement for passengers who arrive in the island, according to information given at a press conference this Tuesday by Juan Carlos García Granda, the regime’s Minister of Tourism.

“By November 15th, more than 90% of the Cuban population will be fully vaccinated, and in the last 15 days, there has been a decrease in the number of cases across all provinces,” according to this official, who also assured the public that “it will be a controlled and gradual reopening.”

Also on November 15th, proof of a negative PCR test required for admission to the country will be eliminated. However –García Granda explained- all travelers (Cuban or foreigners) who enter the country must present a health passport or international anti-COVID-19 certificate that attests to the certification of vaccines by the pertinent regulatory agencies.”

If a traveler does not have said document, then he or she will have to present certification of a negative COVID-19 test administered by a certified lab within the previous 72 hours.

García Granda reminded everyone that tourism, transportation, customs, immigration, aviation and Public Health workers were among the first to be vaccinated, and stated that said personnel would receive an additional “booster shot” before November 15th.

As part of the gradual reopening plan, the Varadero tourism pole would open to domestic tourism starting Monday, October 25th. Promotional sale of every active hotel facility to Cuban nationals is authorized, including those that today operate for the international market.

Reopening of Cuban borders to international travelers was announced by the Ministiry of Tourism this past September 6th. This means that the ministry was already announcing the loosening of health and sanitary protocols with respect to visitor arrivals.

To stop an eventual contagion surge, health authorities will concentrate on looking out for symptomatic patients and on taking travelers’ temperature, along with random diagnostic testing.

Read in spanish here.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.