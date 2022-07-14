MADRID, Spain. – The Cuban government has declared Playa Larga, located at Ciénaga de Zapata, in Matanzas, as “preferential tourism territory.”

An agreement published Tuesday in the Gazeta Oficial, specifies the area named Playa Larga “as special regulations zone, of the economy-development type, in the category of territory preferential for tourism.”

The document, which is signed by the Council of Ministers, establishes that management of the territory is assigned to the Matanzas People’s Provincial Power government, and that the state will have priority for building new hotels.

In the meantime, residents of that area, which spans about one square mile, are limited regarding housing construction in Playa Larga, and residents are forbidden from living in certain strips of the beach, like Playa Máquina”, because “its use and enjoyment are reserved for the purpose of a vacationing site.”

For the remainder of the areas, the regulations state: “When the state, in the interest of the nation as to the usage noted in the Urban Organization Plan, needs areas for construction of tourism and other development programs, whenever it needs them, agrees with the owners to buy or relocate their houses, or other forms of compensation to people who live in those houses and are affected, without prejudice to expropriation rights established in the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba; those houses will be relocated outside the zone or in areas that the Urban Organization Plan identifies for the purpose.”

According to the Cuban regime, the agreement aims to “rescue and preserve patrimonial, environmental and tourism-recreational values of Playa Larga and its surroundings.”

Last June, while touring in Ciénaga de Zapata, Cuba’s prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, mentioned the possibility of demolishing existing housing in that zone, alleging that construction work was not following the norms established for conservation of that patrimony in an environmental or sustainable way.

https://twitter.com/MMarreroCruz/status/1539759498629468161?s=20&t=hJa3xAjCSngtLYhoPAkiKg

