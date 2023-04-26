MADRID, Spain. – In its effort to attain the arrival of 3.5 million tourists in the present year, the island’s government is also opting for Latin American tourism.

To that end, authorities at the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym) analyzed the panorama in the region during a recent meeting, where they spoke about the lack of air connections between Latin America and Cuba.

Only Copa Airlines flies to Cuba from South America, with a low frequency.

According to Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, who was quoted by the official daily Granma, the regime is “organizing actions” with tour operators and airlines in order to stimulate the arrival of Latin American tourists, Brazil and Mexico being the principal targets.

According to the information, Aero Mexico Airline could soon be increasing its flights frequency to Cuba. Also, “new concrete agreements have been made with new tour operators with which Cuba did not work before.”

Also, promotional campaigns will be started in Brazil in order to stimulate tourism from that country. In the case of Ecuador, three tour operators will launch charter flights in July 2023.

As published recently, Cuba’s state airline Cubana de Aviación will start flying to Argentina this coming May 2nd.

Also, between May 1st and 5th, the International Tourism Fair will be held in Havana, an event of which the Cuban government takes advantage in order to spruce up the sector, which is one of its main sources of income.

Last March, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz admitted the slump affecting the sector and mentioned among the reasons a shortage of food and beverages as well as supplies, deficient service, insufficient leisure and entertainment activities, poor maintenance in the facilities and unreliable Internet service.

In 2022, Cuba welcomed just 1.7 million tourists, falling way below the 2.5 million it had projected for the year.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.