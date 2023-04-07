MADRID, Spain. – Tourism authorities in Cuba admitted that inefficiencies in the sector negatively influence the regime’s much-awaited arrival of tourists to the island.

“We consider that a number of quality glitches have happened, fundamentally because of a shortage of food and beverages as well as supplies, deficient service, insufficient leisure and entertainment activities at the tourism poles, poor maintenance of the facilities and unstable Internet service,” stated Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, during a Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym) assessment meeting held on March 28th.

He also referred to “complaints about assistance on transfers” and “difficulties in supplying fuel not only for aviation but also for rental cars and guaranteeing supply to transportation circuits.”

In 2022, Cuba welcomed 1’014,087 foreign visitors, a number much lower than the 2.5 million the government projected.

Although the year-to-date, tourist-arrival statistics are not encouraging, Marrero Cruz insisted that Cuba expected the arrival of 3.5 million foreign visitors for 2023.

According to the minister, the measures that will be taken to improve conditions in the sector include “transforming the way commercial entities do business, increasing attention and requirements for good practices and quality in the daily routines, improving the quality and variety of food and beverages, while promoting the strengths of our country.”

In addition, he indicated that Cuba must “take advantage of the existing infrastructure to hold events, promote Cuban rum and cigars as well as cultural and heritage attractions.”

Canada remained the leading tourist market for Cuba in 2022, followed by Russia until the country launched its invasion of Ukraine. As far as “the Cuban émigré community” is concerned, “it showed a 53% recovery.”

Cuba was not included on the list of top tourism destinations by Meliá or Tripadvisor during 2022.

Shortages, poor supply, building collapses, fires, blackouts, popular protests were among the factors that contributed to foreigners second thoughts about visiting the island. These factors continue unchanged this year.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.