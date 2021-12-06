MIAMI, United States. – Since last November 15th, the day the Cuban government fully opened its borders, travelers from the United States must present a complete vaccination record, according to Granma’s announcement this Saturday.

According to the State’s daily, this measure applies only to travelers from the U.S. to Cuba. Other travelers will only need a COVID-19 PCR that tested negative to enter Cuban territory.

The note states: “Starting November 15th, Cuba’s Institute of Civil Aeronautics (IACC by its Spanish acronym) notified all U.S. airlines that it would be compulsory for passengers traveling to Cuba to present their vaccination record.”

Granma was informed of the requirement by Armando L. Daniel López, president of the IACC, who assured the official daily that “passengers from other airlines can arrive in the island with a negative PCF test in the event they are not vaccinated.”

Another state official, Carmelo Trujillo Machado, chief of International Health Controls at the Ministry of Public Health, informed Granma that travelers from the U.S. “must bring with them their complete vaccination record as issued by any of the regulatory agencies approved.”

The measure does not apply to children 12 years of age or younger, or to individuals who cannot get vaccinated due to medical conditions.

“It is compulsory for the rest of the passengers to come with proof of vaccination,” stated Trujillo Machado to Granma.

In keeping with the State guidelines, “in order to enter Cuba, every individual, whether a resident or not of the U.S., must be fully vaccinated with one of the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccines, in addition to having been administered a PCR test no more than 72 hours from arrival and an antigen-test 24 hours prior to traveling.”

Read in spanish here.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.