MADRID, Spain. – This week, the Cuban government presented Cuba as “tourist destination” in Montreal, Canada, as part of its strategy to rekindle the tourism sector and reach the 2.5 million foreign visitors it has projected to visit the island in 2022.

According to what the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym) stated through Facebook, important Canadian agencies dedicated to leisure and recreation met with the Cuban minister of tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, the vice-minister, Adalberto Venero, MINTUR’s marketing director, Gihana Galindo, and Cuba’s Consul General in Montreal, Susana Malmierca.

Lessner Gómez, MINTUR’s delegate in Canada, met with the principal directors from tour operator agencies, airlines and Canada’s Hotel and Tourism Institute.

Gómez highlighted “the exchange that took place with Canadian parties and how satisfied local tour operators were with the visit.”

“We continue promoting Cuban Tourism in Canada. Now, we will travel to Toronto on board an Air Canada aircraft, where we will hold important meetings with TTOO, with airlines, travel agents and press media,” announced Gómez in a publication to which he attached a photograph taken on the airplane.

Since late 2021, when Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda announced that Cuba expected to welcome at least 2.5 million tourists in 2022, Cuban authorities have continued presenting Cuba as a “tourist destination” in various international events.

Last May, Cuban tourism officials presented “destination Cuba” in Uruguay, during the 67th Regional Commission Meeting of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO, by its English acronym).

The same was done in Italy in April, in the context of the International Tourism fair (BIT) in Milan.

