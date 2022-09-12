MIAMI, United States. – The Cuban regime’s prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, met on August 31st with Bernold O. Schroeder, president of the management board of the Kempinski luxury hotel chain, to discuss new “business opportunities” in the island.

“I held a meeting with Mr. Bernold O. Schroeder, president of the Kempinski luxury hotel chain’s management board, where we exchanged information about business opportunities in our country,” stated Marrero on his Twitter account.

Marrero Cruz’s publication generated wide criticism on social media. Several users questioned the Cuban regime’s investment in the tourism sector in detriment of the domestic infrastructure.

“Luxury hotels and cities in ruins. Truly, this government is not to be believed,” stated a female user identified as cece_22.

“They are doing exactly what they like. The people, who are hungry and oppressed, can wait and remain homeless. Hotels are the priority, not because they generate money to invest in the country, but because the money goes into their pockets,” stated a Twitter user identified as Griselle.

Founded in 1987, Kempinski Hotels is the oldest luxury hotel group in Europe. Today, the company operates a total of 79 five-star hotels in 34 countries, and is in the process of building new hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

The Kempinski portfolio includes great hotels, like Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin; Kempinski Mall of the Emirates in Dubai; Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski in Dresden; and Çiragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul.

The Kempinski Group also operates Gran Hotel Manzana, located in Havana, inaudurated officially on June 8, 2017.

This hotel facility, located in the former square-block commercial building called Manzana de Gómez, opened its doors to its first guests on May 22, 2017.

Kempinski is also a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the largest group of independent hotel brands in the world.

