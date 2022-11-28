MADRID, Spain. – A new hotel will be constructed in Santa María del Mar beach, east of Havana. The 5-star hotel will have 750 guest rooms and will be completed in four years.

As reported by Cubadebate, the hotel will be managed jointly by Gran Caribe Group anda Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, and “will offer visitors to Havana the opportunity of enjoying its urban spaces, culture and patrimony together with relaxing days at the beach.

According to the director of Empresas Mixtas de Gran Caribe (Gran Caribe Joint Ventures), Mishmell Machado, it will be a luxury product, and its design is paying attention to sustainability and environmental protection considerations.

“This is a hotel conceived of following sustainable development concepts that will contribute greatly to diversifying the offer that Gran Caribe and Cuba are opting for in the coming years,” Machado indicated.

Quoted by the official news medium, Machado stated that because of its proximity to the Cuban capital, the hotel “is already being seen as an option for supporting events and congresses that are held in western Cuba every year.”

“By adding this new lodging facility, a new world of possibilities is being opened to enjoy Havana under a new light: as a Wonder City, rich in history and tradition, with the promise of magical beaches just minutes away,” stated Cubadebate.

Meanwhile, Cubans continue to be affected by housing problems and, according to government statements made by Miguel Díaz-Canel, the country “is lacking construction materials.”

According to data revealed last October by Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos (OCDH, by its Spanish acronym), out of 1,227 Cubans interviewed about their housing situation, only 23% indicated that their houses were in good condition. Forty-four percent stated that their homes were in need of repair, and 12% said they were living in homes that were on the verge of collapse.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.