MADRID, Spain. – The Cuban government will stop requiring proof of a PCR test or a full anti-COVID-19 vaccination record from travelers who arrive in the island starting April 6th.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP, by its Spanish acronym), said flexibility is possible because of the high rate of vaccination in the country, where a large part of the population has been administered three doses of the Cuban vaccine, and an additional booster.

The note states that random samples for PCR testing will continue to be taken at the airports, especially from passengers who are travelling from countries where the incidence of the illness is high.

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19, he or she will be hospitalized following the established Ministry of Public Health protocol.

Health authorities also emphasized that social distancing protocols will be kept, as well as the practice of disinfecting hands and surfaces, and the use of face masks, at every point of entry to the country.

Late last month, Cuban specialists had predicted a progressive increase of confirmed and hospitalized CODIV-19 cases. As a result, during the weekly meeting with Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the experts recommended maximizing health measures in order to prevent a new wave of contagion.

Since January 5th of this year, the Cuban government enacted a series of protocols to reinforce health and sanitary controls against COVID-19, including presenting a complete vaccination record, and showing the negative result of a PCR-RT test administered within 72 hours prior to arrival in Cuba.

“Cubans who reside in the island who do not have a record of vaccination also will be subject to having a PCR-RT [for] SARS-CoV-2 test administered at point of entry, and will be quarantined for seven days in a hotel specific for that purpose; the traveler will have to assume the costs of lodging and transportation.” This were the terms of those measures which were established mainly due to the advance of Omicron.

