MADRID, Spain. – In the face of a relentless construction of hotel facilities, which contrasts with the housing deficit the population endures and questioned by the Cuban people, Cuban authorities argue that “hotel construction is an international practice.”

That is what tourism professor and expert, José Luis Perelló, stated at the XV Seminar on International Journalism and Tourism held at the headquarters of the José Martí International Journalism Institute in Havana, which started on June 20th and ends June 24th.

According to the professor, few hotels are built in Cuba when compared to the rest of the world.

This year alone, 120,000 new hotels are being built around the world, according to Perelló.

The tourism expert also stated that “hotels belong to the real estate segment, and not to tourism per se, and he reminded everyone about the sector’s 2007 crisis with global consequences and the risks that entails.”

At present, Cuba has 77,809 hotel guest rooms, of which 44.5% are in the five-star category, 29.6% in the four-star category, 13.6% and 12% in another category, stated José Luis Perelló, without making reference to the housing deficit that affects Cuban families, nor the constant building collapses or those in danger of collapsing.

In spite of this situation, the construction of hotels did not stop in Cuba even during the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic.

According to his statements, 48% of hotel facilities in Cuba belong to Grupo Gaviota; 22% belong to Cubanacán; 18% belong to Gran Caribe; and 12% belong to Islazul.

Of those numbers, 50,000 hotel rooms are managed by important foreign hotel companies, mainly Meliá, Iberostar, BlueDiamond, Roc, Barceló, Blau, Kempinski, Accor, NH, Axel, Be Live, and Sirenis.

During Tuesday’s session of the XV International Seminar on Journalism and Tourism reviewed by the official outlet Cubadebate, it was also highlighted that Cuba must consolidate sun-and-beaches tourism; and marketing and post-pandemic tourism strategies for Cuba were debated.

