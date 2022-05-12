MADRID, Spain. – The International Cocktails Championship will take place in Cuba for the first time, this coming November between the 4th and the 9th. Havana Club, the rum company, will organize the event together with the International Bartenders Association (IBA, by its English acronym). The event was announced during the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2022), which took place last week in Varadero.

The championship will be held at the Hotel Meliá Internacional in Varadero. It will host renown bartenders from 63 countries. The presidents of International Bartenders Association member organizations will also participate in the event.

Italian bartender Giorgio Fadda, who also presides IBA, stated to the Spanish News Agency EFE that “the most important aspect of holding this event in Cuba is that participants will share their experiences afterward and will promote Cuba as a tourist destination in the world.”

Fadda also stated that the gathering will serve as “recognition of the quality of Cuban cocktails” and he mentioned that the first bartenders’ association in the world was created in Cuba.

According to its coordinators, it will include pairings with rums, chocolate, coffee and cigars, as well as conversation opportunities with Cuban rum masters.

The people are not the regime’s priority

With the organization of this event, the Cuban regime demonstrates once again that its priority is tourism. Meanwhile, the people lack the most basic food products.

Also in the context of FITCuba 2022, the Suchel Proquimia corporation, a joint venture company that produces cleaning products and disinfectants, announced that it is developing a range of ecological products for sanitizing tourist facilities.

However, during the last year, the Cuban government has informed the public about delays in the production of cleaning products that are sold to the population through the assigned ration card.

The International Tourism Fair, dedicated to Russia as guest of honor, was inaugurated this past May 3rd at the Plaza América Convention Center. Present at its opening ceremony were Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who headed Cuba’s tourism sector for many years.

