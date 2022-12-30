MADRID, Spain. – During 2022, tourism in Cuba plummeted by 65% in comparison to the numbers prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual report made public by the consulting firm ForwardKeys, a company that analyzes and projects the flow of travel and air traffic.

These figures place the island as the country with the worst tourism recovery in Latin America, in spite of the fact that the region led the increase of passengers during 2022, stated the consulting firm, headquartered in Madrid.

“In Cuba’s case, recovery is proceeding more slowly. In 2022, the country has recovered 40% of pre-pandemic travelers. The strategy to communicate its reopening was slower than that of neighboring countries such as the Dominican Republic,” stated ForwardKeys’ head of Market Intelligence, Juan Gómez, to Radio Television Martí.

Occupying first place in ranking among the tourist destinations that showed greater recovery was the Dominican Republic, with an increase of 5% on the arrival of tourists during the year when compared to 2019; it was followed by Aruba, Costa Rica and Mexico.

According to factual information released by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI, by its Spanish acronym), Cuba welcomed approximately 1.3 million international travelers between January and November of this year, way off the projected 2.5 million international visitors that the Cuban government expected to welcome.

ForwardKeys also advised that, due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the energy crisis, the rise in the price of fuel, and inflation affecting the principal economies worldwide, there is uncertainty about how the tourism sector will perform in 2023.

