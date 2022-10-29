MIAMI, United States. – Cuba’s National Sports Institute (INDER, by its Spanish acronym) has requested being the host for the World Domino Championship in 2023, according to statements made by the official Jit magazine, published by Eric Gutiérrez Rodríguez, director of INDER’s Physical Recreation department.

“We made the request during our attendance with a small Cuban delegation at the recent domino world competition in the Dominican Republic. It was very well received,” the official stated.

“We made the request to the General Assembly of the World Domino Federation (Fedemunco, by its Spanish acronym), which welcomed Cuba as a full member,” he added.

In addition, Gutiérrez Rodríguez revealed that INDER was interested in having Varadero host the next championship, and that the number of participants be greater than for the championship held in the Dominican Republic, which featured 150 players.

A Cuban, Lázaro Hernández Reyes, was elected member of Fedemundo’s executive committee. “Hernández, vice president of the Cuban Domino Federation, will work in Fedemundo’s disciplinary commission,” stated Gutiérrez Rodríguez.

According to Jit, Cuba already organized three world domino championships, the first in Havana in 2003, where 150 pairs of contestants participated, and where local champs Osmil Daudinot and Salvador Cabrales were the winners.

The other championships took place in 2006 and 2007. Every game was played in the “double six” domino modality, so called “competitive domino”. However, for the following championships, the “double nine” domino modality will be included. “Double nine” domino is more popular in western Cuba.

