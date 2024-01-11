Querétaro, Mexico. – Cuba ranked first as tourism destination of excellence in 2023, according to the list drawn up by the travel website Tripadvisor.

After going unnoticed last year in the site’s catalog, this year it ranked first in 25 categories recommended as options by the website.

The award Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is granted to tourist destinations whose hotels, restaurants and activities have received reviews and opinions from travelers during the previous 12 months.

According to the text less than 1% of the 8 million listings on Tripadvisor receive the award Best of the Best, which indicates the highest level of excellence in travel.

The reasons are similar to those that inspired Tripadvisor to place it as fashionable destination in January 2023.

“This island offers some incredible opportunities for cultural exchange. Havana is a mix of old architecture and present-day culture. You can leave the capital and travel to the small city of Trinidad to enjoy Spanish colonial architecture,” stated the text.

Among Trinidad’s attractions, the site mentions that “it was declared Patrimony of Humanity by UNESCO, and it’s a fantastic point to start a visit to the Valley of the Sugar Mills, an area that used to be the center of Cuba’s sugar industry.”

However, the publication did not address other matters that are obvious to tourists visiting Cuban cities. The poverty and the building collapses in Havana neighborhoods, for example, were not mentioned in their coverage.

While many Cubans remain in deteriorated housing and exposed to those collapses, the government continues to put its money in the tourism sector as the way to increase its coffers. The regime continues to remodel existing hotels and building new ones in detriment of spaces for public health facilities, for education and for general housing in the island.

