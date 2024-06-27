SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, Mexico – Cuba did not appear in the ranking of best countries for tourism, according to the latest report from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a year when tourism rates could reach pre-pandemic levels, Cuba does not appear in the analyses of the WEF’s Travel and Tourism Development Index, which compares statistics related to infrastructure, safety, health, hygiene, and other factors.

Although the reasons why the Island was not included in the ranking are not mentioned, it could be due to the Government’s lack of transparency, which does not allow access to data.

The United States is ranked first, standing out as the best economy for tourism. However, European countries appear among the top ten positions in the index.

According to the WEF, the 10 best countries for tourism are the United States; Spain, mainly for its culture, cuisine, and beaches; France, with cultural symbols like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre; Germany, notable for its rich history and excellent infrastructure.

Following are Japan, with attractions such as the blend of tradition and advanced technology; Australia, for its natural landscapes and cities; Italy, for its cultural heritage and stunning landscapes; Switzerland, with the Alps and its high quality of life; the United Kingdom, where London stands out for its historical and cultural attractions; and Canada.

Most of the combined data is obtained from statistical data from international organizations, and the rest is based on survey data from the World Economic Forum’s annual Executive Opinion Survey, which is used to measure concepts that are qualitative or for which comparable international statistics are not available for enough countries.

The sources of statistical data include, among others, AirDNA, Bloom Consulting, Euromonitor International, IATA, ICAO, International Labor Organization (ILO), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), IUCN, CoStar, Tripadvisor, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), UN Statistics Division, UNWTO, World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, CIA World Factbook, World Trade Organization (WTO), WTTC, and the World Database on Protected Areas (WDPA).

In the Latin America and Caribbean region, Mexico tops the list, followed by Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

This year, Cuba was ranked as the top cultural destination and the second best in the Caribbean, according to the “Best of the Best” selection by the travel site Tripadvisor. However, it did not appear on the list of the most popular or trending destinations.

The list compiled by the site is based on destinations whose hotels, restaurants, and activities have received a large number of excellent reviews and comments from travelers over a 12-month period.

According to the review, Cuba is a cultural destination because it “offers incredible opportunities for exchange.” It also emphasizes that “Havana is a mix of old-world architecture and current culture.”

Despite having appeared on Tripadvisor, Cuba has declined in popularity as a tourist destination primarily due to the deterioration in the quality of service caused by the crisis—especially compared to other Caribbean offerings.

Tripadvisor, with an outdated image gallery, offers misleading advertising about Cuba.

Many tourists have described their trip to Cuba as “a headache” and have even sued travel agencies for selling them that destination.

Sigue nuestro canal de WhatsApp. Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de Telegram.