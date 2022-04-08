MIAMI, United States. – The NGO Freedom House again classified Cuba as a country that “is not free” in its latest report on freedom around the world, published on February 28th.

In a context characterized by the rise of authoritarianism world-wide, the island’s regime increased repression in 2021, closing just about every door to citizens’ demands for democracy and freedom, as seen during the July 11, 2021 protests.

According to the Freedom House report, in the “political rights” category, Cuba scored 1 out of 40 points, while regarding “civil liberties”, it scored 11 out of 60 points.

The NGO states that the situation in Cuba is similar to that of other countries, like Nicaragua and Venezuela, ruled, also, by totalitarian regimes.

“Authoritarian leader, Daniel Ortega, guaranteed himself another term in office in the presidential elections in Nicaragua by overseeing the arbitrary arrests of opposition candidates. Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela continued to prioritize his control of power over the socio-economic wellbeing of the population. Cuban security forces violently repressed protests demanding democratic freedom,” states the document.

Freedom House stated that “the three countries generated great numbers of immigrants and political exiles during the year, as did Haiti, where the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse revealed old problems, like a broken electoral system, corruption and organized crime.”

The document states that “these migrants have told us that they face discrimination and other abuses when they travel and also in their countries of destination, but they continue to flee [their respective country] as government deteriorates in their home countries.

“No democracy in the real world is perfect, and people who demand democracy in places such as Cuba and Hong Kong are not demanding perfection. What they want is the freedom and the institutions that will allow them to lead better lives and a more just society in time,” adds the report.

Freedom House is an NGO headquartered in Washington, D.C. that conducts research and promotes democracy, political freedom and human rights. The organization describes itself as “a clear voice for democracy and freedom in the world.”

