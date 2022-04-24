MIAMI, United States. – Year to date, Cuba will welcome more than 120,000 Mexican tourists, according to information provided by Sonia Beltrán, tourism advisor to the Cuban Embassy in Mexico, to the daily La Jornada.

The official indicated that the reopening of borders and the elimination of health requirements imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will allow the Caribbean island to welcome more Mexican tourists than in previous years.

“Tourism is partially recovering in Cuba since the reopening of borders last November, and the perspectives are good,” stated Beltrán to La Jornada.

Until last April 17th, out of the 399,077 international tourists that arrived in Cuba in 2022, 4,979 were of Mexican origin, a higher number than the 441 who had visited the island during the same period last year.

Of the total foreign visitors that Cuba welcomed in the last four months, 362,006 originated from Cuba’s 20 principal tourist markets. Mexico occupies 11th place on that list, below nations such as Canada, the United States, Russia and Germany.

Sonia Beltrán did mention that Mexico is the principal tourism market for Cuba in Latin America, above Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela.

“It’s important to note that Mexico went up a notch on that list with respect to Cuba’s 20 principal tourist markets,” stated the official to La Jornada.

At present, Cuba welcomes 41 weekly flights from Mexico, specifically from its capital city, Cancun, Mérida and Monterrey.

Although at present, Viva Aerobús and Magnicharters are the only airlines flying from Mexico to Cuba, come December of this year, Aeroméxico could join those airlines in flying to Cuba destinations like Havana, Varadero, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.

