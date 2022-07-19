MADRID, Spain. – Cuban authorities presented the island as a tourist destination during an event held at the Cuban Embassy in Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital.

According to Excelencias magazine, participants in the meeting included Cuba’s ambassador to Cambodia, Liurka Rodríguez Barrios; the president of Cambodia’s Association of Travel Agencies (CATA), Sivlin Chhay; leaders of the Cambodian tourist industry; and representatives from travel agencies.

The presentation included a promotional video showing the main tourist destinations in Cuba, including Varadero, Viñales, Santiago de Cuba and Jardines de la Reina keys.

During a question-and-answer period, the Cambodian participants brought up several issues related to logistics, distance and the challenges of flying from Cambodia to Cuba and back, reported Excelencias.

CATA’s president indicated that the event would help promote the island as a tourism destination among Cambodians, and announced that a trip has been scheduled to familiarize Cambodian travel agents with Cuba.

In order to travel to Cuba, Cambodians need only to request a Tourism Card online.

Cambodia and Cuba established diplomatic relations in 1960. Since then, the two countries have maintained trade, political, educational, cultural, sports and health relations.

As part of its strategy to revive the tourism sector, the Cuban government also has presented Cuba as a tourist destination in Canada, Uruguay, Italy and Turkey.

According to data published recently by Cuba’s National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI, by its Spanish acronym), during the first half of 2022, 987,008 tourists have arrived in the country, which represents a 557.3% increase with respect to the same period in 2021. However, the number is very far from the projected 2.5 million foreign visitors that the Cuban government expects to reach in 2022.

