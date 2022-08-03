MIAMI, United States. – The Cuban government will provide tourists another luxury hotel. It’s the Valentin Cayo Cruz, a hotel facility that will reopen on November 1st, 2022.

According to the site Excelencias de Cuba, the hotel has 546 guest rooms and is one of three facilities that provides services in that tourist destination north of Camagüey.

Classified as a 5-star hotel by tourism authorities, the Valentin Cayo Cruz is considered that largest hotel of its kind in the area.

The official resort website indicates that the hotel is intended for adults only; is of the “all-inclusive” type; and features “modern spaces such as swimming pools, restaurants, bars, and more.”

“The hotel is part of the tourism development plan being executed in Cayo Cruz; to its contemporary design we can add the recreational, cultural, gastronomical and sports proposals that make use of the virtues of the beach and the island’s identity assets,” is also stated in the hotel’s description.

On the specialized TripAdvisor website, the hotel is rated 4 out of 5, with a total of 171 reviews, 69 of them in the “excellent” rating.

The Valentin Cayo Cruz is operated by Valentin Hotel Group, an chain with establishments in Majorca, Minorca, Cádiz, Madrid, México and Cuba, all located “on beach zones that offer a great diversity of benefits.”

Excelencias de Cuba highlights that in the keys north of Camagüey, “one of the most important investments of Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism is being implemented, with a short- term, medium-term and long-term program that foresees an increase in the number of guest rooms and services to be available in a privileged natural environment.”

