MIAMI, United States. – The culinary festival Cuba Sabe, a much-criticized event coordinated by Lis Cuesta Peraza, wife of Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel, will take place in Havana between January 12th and 14th, according to Travel Trade Caribbean magazine.

This time around, the festival will include the Fouth International Culinary Workshop, and the First International Gastronomy Workshop, which will feature China as guest country.

The event will take place in the luxurious Iberostar Grand Packard Hotel, and will revolve around three themes: Cuban gastronomy in the region of Sancti Spíritus, the legacy of Chinese immigrants in Cuba’s gastronomic culture, and design in gastronomy.

Cuba Sabe is organized by Paradiso Cultural Tourism Agency (under the direction of Cuesta Peraza), Cuba’s Culinary Association, Cuba’s Sommeliers Association, and Cuba’s Bartenders Association; it is sponsored by the ministries of Culture and Tourism, the National Council on Cultural Patrimony, the People’s Republic of China’s embassy in Cuba, and Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.

According to Travel Trade Caribbean, Cuba Sabe 2023 will include conferences, tastings, specialized workshops, theme luncheons, art exhibitions and book presentations.

The official medium CubaSí adds that in the days after Cuba Sabe 2023, there will be “tours for those interested in learning first-hand about Cuban cuisine, its ingredients, its origins, the methods of production for native crops” as well as “going in depth into policies for food management and sustainability.”

Prior editions of Cuba Sabe have been widely criticized for being held in a country that is going through the worst food crisis in its history.

However, this is not the only culinary event which Cuesta Peraza has organized. In early October 2019, the president’s wife participated in the 8th Edition of Market of the Land, an exclusive culinary event celebrated in the outskirts of Havana.

