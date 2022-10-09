MIAMI, United States. – Russia and Cuba renewed direct flights this week between the two countries with the launching of a Russian-Cuban charter flights program, according to the oficial news source RT.

Two flights from Moscow already landed at the Varadero and the Cayo Coco airports, according to this source. Russian aircrafts have permission to operate seven flights per week to the island (four to the airport in Varadero and three to the one in Cayo Coco).

The renewal of flights between Russia and Cuba tool place in spite of the closure of airspace to Russian aircrafts dictated by the United States and most of the countries in Europe as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to RT, Cuban authorities have ratified that Russian tourism to the island is “a priority”, aiming to retain Russia among the top three tourist markets for the Caribbean island.

It was made known in late August that Russian airline Nordwing Airlines would once again connect Russia with the Varadero and Cayo Coco tourist destinations.

A communique from the Pegas Touristik tour operator released at that time indicated that flights to Varadero would start on October 1st with four weekly flights to be operated on Boeing 777-300ER aircrafts, with a capacity of 400 maximum passengers.

In a statement to the state news agency Prensa Latina, Juan Carlos Espinosa, Tourism advisor of Cuba’s embassy in Moscow, predicted that other Russian airlines would be flying to Cuba.

“We really hope that other tour operators and airlines follow the example of Pegas Touristik and Nordwind Airlines. Cuba is ready for the return of Russian tourists,” highlighted Espinosa.

Intent on generating confidence among Russian tourists, Escalona stated that the necessary negotiations to accept and service Russian MIR cards in Cuba would be completed before the end of this year.

