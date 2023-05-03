MADRID, Spain. – The Cuban regime has invested 200 million pesos in the restoration of the Club Amigo Ancón Hotel, located in Trinidad, Sancti Spíritus province.

About the construction, of which Cadena Operadora del Grupo Cubanacán (Cubanacán Group Operations Chain) and Empresa Inmobiliaria del Turismo (Tourism Real Estate Company), the facility’s director, Yandy Gómez Ramírez, explained that since 2021 until today, the entire lobby has been remodeled, as well as the right wing of the hotel, including its suspended ceiling, the entire led lighting system, and now the first and second floors of the left wing across the swimming pool, all with the same technology.

The director, who was quoted by the official newspaper Escambray, indicated that ““the modern structure of the lobby and the bar in that lobby can compete with any facility in the First World,”

In addition, outdoor pool loungers and eight sunbeds with canopies were installed by the pool, which is available for daytime visits, the beach umbrellas were restored and on prior occasion, the tropical-module guest rooms were overhauled.

According to the information, Club Amigo Ancón Hotel started operating in the 1980s; it was the second hotel to be inaugurated at the Ancón Peninsula, after the Costa Sur Hotel. Both promote sun and beaches tourism.

Amidst its non-stop construction and restoration of hotels, the Cuban regime does not meet its annual housing construction plans, and a large number of Cubans continue living in precarious housing.

Last year, the Cuban government completed 21,229 housing units, which represented only 58% of the projected plan.

Recently, economy specialists explained to the EFE news agency that it makes no sense to continue building hotels in the island and investing so much in tourism and so little in agriculture “whose disastrous performance forces the country to import 2 billion US dollars per year.”

“It is very difficult to explain that hotels continue to be built with such low occupancy. That is not the solution,” stated Cuban academician Omar Everleny.

According to official data, the hotel occupancy rate in 2022 was 15.6% compared to 48.2% in 2019.

