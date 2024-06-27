AREQUIPA, Peru – The Import Export Corporation (CIMEX) S.A., responsible for fuel commercialization in Cuba, announced on its Facebook page the expansion of the Network of Service Centers in dollars.

“We inform you that starting from June 1, 17 new service centers will be added to the current Network of Service Centers in USD,” the note states.

According to the publication, the main objective of this expansion in the network is to meet the current demand, which includes “covering tourist areas, the national highway, and distant towns with a considerable flow of rented vehicles.”

CIMEX reminded the public that for this network of service centers operating in USD, the established payment methods are as follows: VISA, MasterCard, and MIR cards; prepaid cards issued by BANDEC; UnionPay and CABAL cards; AIS, Viajero, and Clásica cards.

The elimination of cash payments at service centers in Cuba is part of the banking process launched by the Castro regime last August, as well as in the current context of fuel shortages.

In an interview with CubaNet, economist Elías Amor described the measure as a “disruption in the realm of small and marginal economic relations” in Cuba and called it an “exercise in economic repression.”

The CIMEX service centers, a subsidiary of the military conglomerate GAESA, are the only ones authorized to sell fuel on the Island. Thus, by forcing Cubans and tourists to purchase from the dollarized network of its monopoly, the Castro regime ensures the inflow of foreign currency.

