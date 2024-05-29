MÉRIDA, Mexico -. In a bid to attract Chinese tourism, the Cuban government will exempt citizens of the Asian giant with ordinary passports from the need to apply for visas for tourist trips to Cuba.

The aim of the exemption is “to promote tourism, facilitate the flow of travelers, and continue fostering friendly and cooperative relations with the People’s Republic of China,” according to a statement released by the Ministry of the Interior (MINREX).

The measure, which was announced by Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda at the closing of the Tourism Fair (FitCuba 2024), is limited to a period of less than ninety days, after which they will need to apply for the corresponding visa. It is focused solely on trips for tourism purposes.

“Chinese citizens who enter the national territory to work, study (including courses organized by official entities from both countries), reside, report news, or engage in other activities different from those authorized for entry into the national territory must apply for the corresponding visa before entering Cuban territory,” clarifies MINREX.

The regime is trying to convince tourists from its allies as a way to revive a sector that has fallen short of expectations and on which Cuba’s ailing economy depends.

Direct flights

On Sunday, May 5th, it was also announced that the state airline Air China will offer two direct flights per week between Havana and Beijing starting from May 17.

The cost of a round-trip ticket will be $1,350, including one carry-on and one checked bag for free.

One-way flights from Havana to Beijing will cost $812, also including one carry-on and one checked bag for free.

Zhang Xin, a representative of the state airline of the Asian giant in the island, said that the frequencies will increase in the future and that this new route will further strengthen relations between both countries.

“In the future, we will focus on offering better and more convenient services to increase flights and cargo transportation services,” he added.

Likewise, Elizabeth Vela, tourism advisor in Cuba for Asia, explained that joint strategies will be developed with Chinese travel agencies and Cuban companies to boost tourism from China to Cuba.

The official assured that tourist products are being developed to suit the preferences of Chinese tourists, with the goal of making Cuba the preferred destination for Chinese tourists in the Caribbean.

Sigue nuestro canal de WhatsApp. Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de Telegram.