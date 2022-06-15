MIAMI, United States. – Starting June 16th, charter flights between the United States and several Cuban provinces that have international airports will be restored, according to Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A. (ECASA, by its Spanish acronym).

Operations will start this Thursday with one flight scheduled between Santa Clara and Miami. Flight frequency will be weekly on Thursdays (one flight to Miami), Sundays (two flights to Miami and one to Tampa) and Wednesdays (two flights to Miami and two to Tampa).

On June 17th, flights between Holguín and Miami will start, with one flight on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays to Miami and another flight on Tuesdays to Tampa.

ECASA’s information adds that operations from Santiago de Cuba will start on June 20th, with a weekly frequency to Miami on Fridays and Mondays.

Ignacio Agramonte International Airport, in Camagüey, will also be part of this initiative. Starting June 23rd, a flight bound for Miami will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays.

ECASA announced on social media that operations are still subject to change, and that it’s anticipated that air travel will reach other airports in the island.

Last June 1st, the U.S. government lifted restrictions of flights to Cuba that had been imposed during Donald Trump’s presidency and which limited operations solely to the airport in Havana.

This measure was recorded under U.S. Department of Transportation Order 2022-6-1, which canceled the actions taken by the previous administration between 2019 and 2020.

In addition to allowing charter flights, the new Order also allows for the issuance of permits for regular airline operations to international airports in Cuba’s provinces.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.