MADRID, Spain. – Cuban authorities acknowledged the increase in COVID-19 and dengue fever cases in the country during the last month.

So far in the month of July, transmission of the COVID-19 virus has risen 83.8% with respect to the month of June, as the average number of cases per day has risen to 41.9, compared to 22.8 accounted for during June, as stated by specialists at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP, by its Spanish acronym) during their weekly meeting.

Until July 9th, 207 cases remained active, 66 more cases than the prior week, indicated Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health.

Havana, Pinar del Río and Holguín are the provinces most likely to show an increase in contagions.

During the meeting, which was covered by the official Cubadebate, experts pointed out that it is necessary to “insist that individuals use face masks voluntarily, because it is an effective prevention method against the possibility that there may be an increase in positive cases.”

Regarding dengue fever, health authorities indicate that, at present, five provinces evidence transmission of the disease.

According to their information, the rate of suspicious cases increased 42% last week with respect to the previous week. The areas showing cases that number above the median for the country are Isle of Youth, Camagüey, Holguín, Havana, Guantánamo and Pinar del Río.

At the start of July, the Ministry of Public Health informed the public that the island was on dengue fever alert, and also that 2022 to date records the highest number of dengue fever cases in the last 15 years.

