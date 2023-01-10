MADRID, Spain. – Low-fare Canadian airline Swoop Airline will launch its flights to Varadero next January 11th.

According to the official news medium TV Yumurí, the first flight will arrive at 12:30 pm at Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Matanzas, the second most important airport in the country after José Martí International Airport in Havana.

With this new route, the Varadero airport will exceed the 15 airlines that already land on its runway, highlights the information. It also states that the airline will launch its flights during tourist high season in Cuba, when the island registers the highest flow of tourists.

TVYumurí reminded its audience that additionally, the Cuban government expects 3 million 500 thousand tourists to arrive in the island, a much higher number than expected in 2022, an objective that was far from met.

Last December, Canadian airline Air Transat restarted its flights to Havana, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Canada as Cuba’s principal source of tourists, Canadian tourism has traditionally been the lifesaver for the Cuban regime; it continued being so during 2022.

According to official statistics published by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI, by its Spanish acronym), at the closing of July last year, the numbers reaffirmed Canada as the main source of tourists for Cuba, with a total of 258,896.

In June 2022, the Cuban regime promoted Cuba as a “tourist destination” in Montreal, as part of its strategy to revive the tourism sector. At that time, Juan Carlos García Granda, Minister of Tourism; Adalberto Venero, the Deputy Minister; Ministry of Tourism trade director, Gihana Galindo; and Susana Malmierca, Cuba’s Consul General in Montreal, met with important Canadian recreation and leisure agencies.

