MIAMI, United States. – Canadian airline Sunwing Airlines will resume its flights to Cienfuegos and Manzanillo starting this month, according to a social media report by Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym).

The ministry indicated tht Sunwing operations toward both cities will consolidate the role of Canada as a main source of tourists to the island.

According to MINTUR, the increase in the Canadian airline’s flights to Cuba is the result of the rising tourist interest in exploring the island.

“These tourist destinations are known for their rich history, spectacular beaches and colonial charm, which makes them very popular travel choices for tourists who are looking to explore authentic Cuban culture,” according to a note published in the digital portal Cubadebate.

The increase of Sunwing Airlines flights to Cuba coincides with the start of tourism high season in the island, as well as the start of winter season in the northern hemisphere.

Sunwing is ot the only Canadian airline that will increase the frequency of flights to Cuba in December. Las November 15th, José Ramón Hernández, director of Land Operations of Cuba’s Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA, by its Spanish acronym), stated during a Mesa Redonda interview that the company Air Transat will begin flying to Cuba.

According to Hernández, more than 45 airlines have plans to operate in Cuba during this winter season, operating commercial flights as follows: 19 from Latin America and the Caribbean, 14 from Europe, four from Canada and one from Africa.

Among the airlines that operate from the United States, there are three charter-flight companies and four regular flights: United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, all with flights to the José Martí International Airport in Havana.

American Airlines also maintains its flights to airports in Varadero, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.

Sigue nuestro canal de WhatsApp. Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de Telegram.