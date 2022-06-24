MIAMI, United States. – Canadian tour operator Hola Sun/Caribe, in collaboration with OWG Airline (Off We Go), will resume its flights to Cuba, according to the official news agency Prensa Latina.

It’s projected that starting next week, flights will be resumed to Holguín (June 30th), Santa Clara (July 1st), Varadero (July 2nd) and Cayo Coco (July 3rd).

According to the information provided, each of those destinations will welcome two flights Thursdays through Sundays (one from Toronto and another from Montreal) until October 31st, the start of the fall-winter season.

Hola Sun/Caribe and OWG also announced exceptional services to passengers flying to Cuba, with modernized cabin accommodations for maximum passenger comfort.

Hola Sun/Caribe and OWG joined forces in the summer of 2020 in order to conduct tourism travel to Cuba. OWG features three aircrafts: one Boeing B737-400, with capacity for 158 passengers; one British Aerospace RJ-100, with capacity for 110 to 116 passengers; and one British Aerospace RJ-85, with capacity for 90 passengers.

During the last decade, Canada has been Cuba’s principal tourist market.

From January to May 2022, 182,733 Canadian visitors arrived in Cuba, a much higher number than traveled to the island –only 2,278- for the same period in 2021.

Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, recently visited Canada, emphasizing the importance of Canada to that sector in the island. García met with businessmen, directors of tour operator agencies and airlines.

According to Prensa Latina, García visited Quebec, Montreal and Ottawa for the purpose of “stimulating business with Cuba’s main tourism market.”

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.