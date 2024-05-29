MIAMI, United States. – The Government of Canada has asked its citizens planning to visit Cuba to exercise “a high degree of caution,” in an update to its official travel advisories dated May 6.

According to the notice published by the Canadian government, Cuba faces “chronic and severe” shortages of food, bottled water, medical supplies, fuel, and currency.

“The shortages are critical and affect a wide range of services,” notes the Canadian government, which also warns about the difficulties of traveling across the island due to the fuel shortage. This shortage directly impacts public transportation and taxi services, leaving tourists with few options for getting around.

The notice also states that “petty crime,” such as purse and handbag thefts, are common, especially in crowded areas like tourist zones, markets, public buses, nightclubs, and beaches, as well as in isolated areas.

“Make sure that your personal belongings, including your passport and other travel documents, are secure at all times,” advises the government. It also recommends that tourists avoid displaying signs of wealth and keeping electronic devices out of sight.

Although incidents of violent crime are not frequent, according to the Canadian government, assaults can occur, primarily during robberies or break-ins. Additionally, credit card and ATM fraud can happen, so it is advised to exercise caution when using debit or credit cards and to ensure you cover the keypad when entering your PIN.

The notice also reminds that power outages occur regularly outside of Havana and tourist areas, making it difficult to obtain services during a blackout. “Plan accordingly,” the notice recommends, suggesting that tourists carry basic necessities such as toiletries and medications.

Additionally, the government mentions the safety of women traveling alone, who could be subject to some form of sexual harassment, and notes that incidents of sexual assault against Canadian women have been reported, even in beach resorts. In terms of telecommunications, the notice reminds potential tourists that the network in Cuba is poor and connections can be intermittent. It also warns about the possibility of authorities blocking access to mobile phones and the internet in case of civil unrest or before demonstrations.

