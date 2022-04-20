MIAMI, United States. – Camagüey province’s Province Tourism Enterprise started laying the groundwork for the construction of what is being called a “Fantastic Park”, whose inauguration is projected for the end of 2023, according to the official Cuban News Agency (ACN, by its Spanish acronym).

“The execution and planning for this project is at groundbreaking level, and its budgeted at 56 million Cuban pesos. The Santa María City Provincial Tourism Company will be responsible for its commercial exploitation once the park is inaugurated,” according to a report on the official press.

According to ACN, “Fantastic Park” is inspired by the structure of Casa Insólita, a facility in the city of Las Tunas, where visitors can experience optical and physical phenomena related to the law of gravity.

Fidel Alejandro Pérez Expósito, the architect overseeing the investment by the Camagüey Province Management Office for Tourism, explained that the project includes an estimated 11 site objects and “diverse services to take advantage of its potential as a recreational and tourist attraction.”

It entails three aerial zip lines (suspended, inclined steel cables equipped with pulley and harness to transport people), a cafeteria-restaurant, a skating rink, roofed parking and a 4D theater, among other amenities.

“One of the oddities of the park will be its optical complex, equipped with a transparency wall, mazes of mirrors, and other unusual features that will stand out for their unique and attractive architectural design,” stated Pérez Expósito to ACN.

“Fantastic Park” will be located on an esplanade at the intersection of Ignacio Agramonte Street and 26 of July Avenue, in the city of Camagüey.

The goal of the Camagüey Province Management Office for Tourism is “to turn the area into an emblematic space with recreational purpose, and thus consolidate the position of Camagüey’s capital city as a potential destination for foreign visitors,” according to ACN.

In spite of the serious crisis that is affecting the island at present, the regime has not stopped construction of new hotels or tourist installation of various kinds.

In the months of world economic crisis that resulted from the pandemic, and of domestic shortages caused by the Communist Party’s mismanagement of the economy, the construction of new hotels has not stopped, according to a CubaNet report published earlier this year.

Also in mid-January, the Cuban government presented its portfolio of tourism projects to Spanish businessmen with whom it hopes to increase hotel capacity to 95,000 guest rooms, and exceed the 6 million foreign tourists projected for 2030.

Increase of tourism-based construction is in sharp contrast with the housing problems that the people of Cuba have endured historically, as well as the low budgets earmarked for the health and agriculture sectors.

