MIAMI, United States. – The Fifth Culinary Workshop Cuba Sabe, a much-criticized event coordinated by Lis Cuesta Peraza, wife of Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel, will take place in Havana between February 8 and 10, 2024, according to a release by the official publication Excelencias de Cuba.

The event, which honors Spain and the Cuban city of Bayamo, will be held once more at the luxurious Iberostar Grand Packard Hotel, in Havana.

According to the press note in Excelencias de Cuba, the attendees at Cuba Sabe 2024 will have the opportunity to participate in conferences, master classes, tastings, as well as enjoy specialized excursions as well as gastronomic tours. Specialty workshops will also take place aimed at chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and other professionals in the field of gastronomy and services.

The affair is sponsored by the Paradiso Cultural Tourism Agency, the Cuban Culinary Federation, the Cuban Sommeliers Association and the Bartenders Association of Cuba.

Cuba Sabe 2024 is dedicated to Bayamo’s gastronomic culture. Bayamo is a city known for its tradition in the production of casabe, local wines and cocktails that are authentic of the eastern region of Cuba. As part of the post-event program, there will be a gastronomic tour of Bayamo.

As for Spain, the guest of honor of the event, well-known chefs will participate, among them Honorato Espinar Martínez, Javier Bonet, Kike Martí, Marian Reguera, Juanjo Escolano, Javier Pérez Peña and Daniel García Peinado.

One of the more distinguished novelty at the event will be a contest to find a creative new version of pan con lechón –roast pork sandwich- a dish typical of Cuban cuisine that vanished from Cubans’ dinner tables due to the serious crisis affecting the island.

The event will deal not only with gastronomy, but also with cultural activities like dance, concerts, exhibitions and book presentations.

Prior editions of Cuba Sabe have been widely criticized due to the fact that it is staged in a country that is facing one of the most acute food crisis in its history. That notwithstanding, Cuba Sabe is not the only culinary event in which Lis Cuesta Peraza is involved. In early October of 2019, the wife of Cuba’s president participated in the Eighth Edition of Earth’s Market, an exclusive culinary event that is celebrated in the outskirts of Havana.

