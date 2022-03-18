MADRID, Spain. – British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 will arrive in Havana today to continue its tourism program that includes four visits to the island, according to the official news agency Prensa Latina.

The cruise ship, which belongs to Marella Cruises Restricted, had already stopped in Cuba on March 4th, as part of its itinerary denominated “Flavors of the Caribbean”. Next visits will take place on April 1st and 15th.

According to details given by Carlos Alberto Rivera, Cubatur West’s director, the cruise ship with 975 passengers aboard, will remain in the country until next Saturday.

Activities organized for the travelers include touring tourism enues such as La Bodeguita del Medio, the Finca Vigía Museum, where American writer Ernest Hemingway lived, the Tropicana nightclub and the Viñales Valley in Pinar del Río.

The Marella Explorer 2 cruise ship, formerly the Celebrity Century and SkySea Golden Era, is part of TUI Group’s fleet. TUI Group is a leading tourism travel entity. The Marella Explorer 2 is 246 meters long and has capacity for 1,814 passengers.

According to Carlos Alberto Rivera, these visits “strengthen the country’s tourism recovery that we established on November 15th last year.”

Following the initial arrival of the British cruise ship, Excelencias magazine indicated that “Cuba is working toward reigniting the tourism sector, heavily affected by COVID-19 since 2020,” and among its plans are included the celebration of the 40th edition of International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022 between May 3rd and May 7th at the Varadero beach resort.

At the end of 2021, Juan Carlos García Granda, Cuban Minister of Tourism, stated that, for 2022, Cuba expected to welcome no less than 2.5 million tourists, the same number of visitors it reported welcoming in 2019.

However, tourism in Cuba has not yet managed to recover since its borders were reopened.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.