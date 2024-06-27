MIAMI, United States – Bolivia’s official airline, Boliviana de Aviación (BoA), announced that it will suspend its flight between Santa Cruz de la Sierra (VVI) and Havana (HAV) on July 25, just nine months after the route was inaugurated.

According to the website AviaciónOnline , since October 2023, Bolivia’s state airline has operated a weekly flight between the South American country and the Island, using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

According to the same source, BoA entered the Caribbean in October 2023 as part of an expansion that included flights to Caracas, Venezuela, and Asunción, Paraguay. Both of these destinations, as well as those to Buenos Aires, Lima, Madrid, Miami, and São Paulo, remain unchanged.

The reason for the cancellation of the weekly flight to Havana has not been disclosed at this time.

Nevertheless, the Island continues to lose connectivity with the rest of the continent. In March of this year, Aerolíneas Argentinas canceled its weekly route to Havana, a decision driven by the lack of profitability of this connection.

According to sources close to the company cited by the Argentine media outlet Infobae, in 2023 this route resulted in losses of half a million dollars. Additionally, it was noted that the decision was made after a “commercial analysis aimed at protecting and enhancing the company, as well as strengthening and prioritizing the destinations that are more economically beneficial.”

After an eight-year suspension, Aerolíneas Argentinas had resumed the Buenos Aires-Havana route with three weekly flights starting in July 2022.

According to press reports from that time, the route, which had existed in the past, was suspended in 2016. Starting in July 2022, it was covered with B737-MAX aircraft, making a stop in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, both on the outbound and return flights. At that time, the president of Aerolíneas Argentinas, Pablo Ceriani, told the press: “We have previous experience operating there. It is a highly requested flight by tour operators and travel agencies due to latent demand, and we believe it will complement the Punta Cana flight very well. Additionally, it is always great news to recover destinations that were abandoned.”

