MIAMI, United States. — The Canadian company Blue Diamond Resorts will inaugurate its new brand, Resonance, in several tourist destinations in Cuba starting this year.

The specialized portal Excelencias indicates that the company will expand its presence on the island “with an innovative proposal.”

The Resonance hotels in Cuba were introduced in October of last year. They are designed exclusively for adults and offer two distinct environments within the same resort, each with independent access and a wide range of services and amenities. The distinctive concepts are Resonance Musique and Resonance Blu.

According to Excelencias, Resonance Musique promises a vibrant and festive atmosphere, brimming with energy and color, with parties that extend into the early hours of the morning. This concept will include a special Crossfit area, along with a weekly rotation of DJs, live music, and special performances.

Meanwhile, Resonance Blu will offer a relaxation experience, with yoga sessions, wellness activities, personal growth, and spiritual development. Guests will receive guidance on adopting a healthy diet, as well as rehabilitation through natural therapies. Additionally, they can participate in outdoor activities such as hiking, swimming, and biking, promoting a deeper connection between the body and the universe.

Guests staying in the Blu area will have access to the facilities and services of the Musique area, which include water activities, a discotheque and theater, a gift shop, and Wi-Fi connectivity. They will also be able to enjoy additional services for a fee, such as the Spa & Wellness Essence, medical services, and event rooms.

“Furthermore, those who reserve the Harmony Club will have access to both resort concepts and a series of personalized services, from check-in, exclusive residential area, and beach zone, to VIP access to one of the hotel’s musical events, personal training sessions during the week, exclusive breakfasts and a Premium Menu at each restaurant, as well as a special dinner exclusively for Harmony Club customers. They will also enjoy discounts on beauty treatments, massages, and at the Spa, along with other gifts during their stay,” adds the report.

The opening of Resonance Musique Santa María and Resonance Blu Santa María is expected in the tourist destination of Cayo Santa María, Villa Clara, in November of this year. With the new hotels, the brand aims to attract a new segment of young customers with Resonance Musique and older customers with the exclusive product Resonance Blu.

