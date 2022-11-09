MADRID, Spain. – Canadian hotel chain Blue Diamond Resorts, which manages all hotel and non-hotel facilities in Cayo Largo del Sur since last June, announced that four of its eleven remodeled properties at that destination were ready for reopening on November 4th.

“This is the first step for a great change in the hospitality industry in this region, which confirms the strength of Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba and the destination for unique vacations,” stated Mohamad Fawzi, General Director of Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba.

Quoted by News in America, the officer specified that the project entails “a total of 1,348 guest rooms, including four “all-included” resorts and a group of seven single villages that will open gradually and are ready for the winter.”

As far as Memories Cayo Largo, the information states that it has 296 modern guest rooms, a variety of restaurants and bars, swimming pools, entertainment activities such as billiards and tennis courts, a nightclub, a gym and a spa at an additional cost.

Starfish Cayo Largo has 307 comfortable guest rooms, five gastronomical options, adult and children’s swimming pools, baby nurseries, among other amenities.

The text describes Villa Linda Mar and Villa Marina as “two charming properties where guests of all ages can relax in the privacy of cabins or bungalows.”

Blue Diamond’s fight to win joint management of Cayo Largo with the Cuban hotel chain Gran Caribe was a long one, but ended successfully two months before its major detractor and competitor, General Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, president of the military conglomerate GAESA, died unexpectedly.

Blue Diamond manages, among others, the Paseo del Prado Hotel, renamed Royalton Habana, and the Inglaterra Hotel, both in the country’s capital.

While remodeling, construction and management of hotels in Cuba does not stop, in spite of most of them remaining empty due to a slump in tourism, Cubans complain about housing problems, including building collapses and evictions throughout the island.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.