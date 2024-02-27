SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, Mexico. – The Canadian company Blue Diamond Resorts continues to grow in Cuba, and will now take over the three newest hotels in Holguín.

When next month begins, the three main hotels in the city of Holguín will start operating under the name Mystique Saratoga, as announced by the local newspaper ¡Ahora! .

Mystique Saratoga will unite Caballeriza and Esmeralda, “to form a high-standard boutique complex in lodging and gastronomic services, thereby attempting to offer the new attributes to the environment.”

Blue Diamond also already operates the Grand Memories Holguín Hotel, on the Ramón de Antilla peninsula, close to Guardalavaca.

That facility, with a capacity for 430 clients, also takes care of the Sanctuary at Grand Memories Holguín section, said ¡Ahora!.

It is also anticipated that the chain will manage a part of the Club Amigo Atlántico Guardalavaca, specifically the first facility built at that resort and the site’s bungalows.

However, Blue Diamond’s expansion doesn’t stop there. This year, the opening of two more hotels is expected, one on Yuraguanal beach, with approximately 600 rooms, and another in Ramón de Antilla.

Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, in addition to the numerous hotels it manages in Cayo Largo del Sur, also oversees, among others, the capital’s Paseo del Prado Hotel, renamed Royalton Havana, and the Inglaterra Hotel.

Blue Diamond’s presence on the Island is only surpassed by the Spanish chain Meliá, which it aims to dethrone.

Even though the numbers do not meet the regime’s expectations, the government continues to rely on the expansion of hotel infrastructure. Cuba closed the year 2023 with 2.4 million visitors, indicating that the aspiration to exceed three million is insufficient when compared to the levels recorded in 2018. It was highlighted that the current tourism activity represents less than 60% of what it was those years, which is considered unsatisfactory.

