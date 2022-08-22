MADRID, Spain. – The recently remodeled Regis Hotel, located at the corner of Paseo del Prado and Colón Street, will go under management of Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, starting this coming September.

“Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba is pleased to announce the most recent addition to its Royalton Luxury Resorts, Mystique Regis Habana by Royalton,” informed the Canadian company.

The hotel facility, for adult guests only, has 61 guest rooms (“that include first-class accommodations, like a bathtub, pods coffee maker and minibar”), two restaurants, a roof-top bar, a cafeteria and a bar in the lobby.

According to the release, in the recent redecoration of the boutique hotel, which belongs to the Gaviota Tourism Group, “no detail was spared.”

“This property is truly a hidden jewel from the 1990s that has been restored and rescued. (…) It shows our commitment to this region, where our presence continues to grow,” stated Mohamad Fawzi, director general of Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba.

In January of this year, the hotel chain informed about the reopening of the Starfish Cayo Guillermo Hotel, with renovation of its various areas, restaurants and part of its guest rooms.

The Canadian company was also granted recently all the rights –including the right to import- over tourism exploitation of Cayo Largo del Sur.

The struggle of Blue Diamond to negotiate Cayo Largo together with the Cuban chain Gran Caribe was a long one, but it ended successfully just two months prior to the sudden death of its major detractor and competitor, general Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, who was president of the military commercial conglomerate GAESA.

Last July, it was made known that Blue Diamond Resorts would take over from the French company Accor the management of the Paseo del Prado Hotel, renamed Royalton Habana.

With this new acquisition, the company added it first city hotel to its Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio.

In the meantime, while the remodeling, construction and negotiation of hotels in Cuba does not stop, in spite of the fact that most of them remain empty due to a decrease in tourism, Cubans continue to complain about housing problems, particularly building collapses and evictions from one end of the island to the other.

