MADRID, Spain. – Amidst the constant blackouts, the shortages, the housing and transportation crisis, the Cuban government announces that Cuba is ready “to offer tourists quality service this summer.”

According to the Cuban News Agency (Agencia Nacional de Noticias, ACN, by its Spanish acronym) during a meeting of [National Assembly] reps at Palacio de las Convenciones in Havana, information was shared about hotel facilities being ready and that “although COVID-19 had a negative impact on the country’s tourism sector, the markets are showing a gradual recovery, with high and attainable goals.”

According to a document presented to the reps, in the course of this year, 1049 hotel guest rooms have been recovered, out of the 5,617 projected until December, and there was progress with respect to airports, especially with the Cayo Largo del Sur investment, in Isle of Youth, where a new runway was inaugurated at the Vilo Acuña International Airport.

Among the problems that were pointed out were the lack of variety in food and beverages. However, according to statements made, in order to tackle that situation “the contractual relations with the agribusiness sector are being expanded, as well as other state, joint and private ventures to enhance the purchase of resources.”

The report highlighted the daily control that the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR, by its Spanish acronym) exerts on the sector to guarantee tourism operations, as well as the fact that all hotel facilities have a public health license and the “Safe-and-Sanitary Tourism” certification.

“Cuba is a safe tourism destination, with a peaceful population, culture, sovereignty and quality,” stated the authorities in describing a reality that is totally different for tourists than it is for Cubans.

