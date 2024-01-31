MIAMI, United States. — The Gustavo Rizo Airport (IATA: BCA), located in Baracoa, Guantánamo province, will soon receive international flights, as announced by airport authorities in Cuba.

Information about the preparations being made at this facility was published on the Facebook account of the Antonio Maceo Grajales International Airport in Santiago de Cuba.

“… managers from the UEB Santiago de Cuba Airport, specialists, and selected personnel (mechanics, traffic representatives, among others), together with managers from other entities based at the airport, inspected the Gustavo Rizo Airport Unit in Baracoa with the goal of training personnel, preparing, specifying, and finalizing details to ensure that this airport receives international flights with a team of qualified workers who will provide high-quality service,” the publication states.

The Gustavo Rizo Airport is located about 1.24 miles north of Baracoa. It has a runway that measures 6,070 feet long, as well as a passenger terminal.

Historically, the facility has almost exclusively received flights from Havana and Playa Baracoa, operated by Cubana de Aviación and Aerogaviota, respectively.

2013 was a year that Baracoa Airport had the highest traffic, when the airport welcomed more than 19,500 passengers.

The runway at Gustavo Rizo Airport was severely affected during the floods that occurred in Baracoa in March 2008, when waves over 16 feet high struck the city. Several reports indicate that it lacks proper lighting for aircraft operations during the night.

Due to its history and traditions, Baracoa is an important tourist destination in Cuba. However, access to the area is challenging due to the geography of the location.

Currently, the Cuban government has 10 operational international airports and air connections from 54 foreign airlines that cover more than 60 cities.

