MIAMI, United States. – Cuban aviation authorities announced this Thursday on social networks the resumption of Aruba Airlines flights to Nicaragua and Guyana, two destinations of importance for Cuban citizens.

The airline will cover itineraries between Havana and Managua on Thursdays, December 16th, 23rd and 30th, and it will fly to Georgetown on Fridays, December 17th, 24th and 31st, and on Sundays December 19th and 26th.

This information was shared on the “Jose Martí” International Airport and ECASA Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A.’s Facebook accounts.

As such, Aruba Airlines joins Venezuela’s Conviasa Airlines as two of the airlines that will fly from Cuba to Nicaragua, a country that requires no visa for Cubans to visit.

Conviasa will reinstate operations to the Nicaraguan capital this coming December 15th.

Panamanian COPA Airlines will also cover this itinerary.

Aruba Airlines will also increase the options for Cuban nationals to fly to Guyana, the country where formal visa and family reunification arrangements can be made for travel to the United States.

Aruba Airlines, founded in 2006 with Venezuelan capital, headquartered at “Queen Beatrix” International Airport in the capital city of Aruba, Oranjestad.

According to the airline’s webpage, Aruba Airlines owns two air crafts for commercial flights: one Airbus A320-200 with capacity for 180 passengers, and one Bombardier CRJ200, with capacity for 52 passengers.

