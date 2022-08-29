MADRID, Spain. – Angolan Airlines Company TAAG-Airlines will reinstate its flights to Cuba next November 8th, flights that had been suspended due to the VOCID-19 pandemic.

The itinerary will connect Luanda and Havana once every two weeks at first, and to once a week starting in December, to then return to one flight every two weeks in February 2023.

Flights will depart Luanda, the capital of Angola, at 10:00 pm, and will arrive in Havana around 6:00 am; flights will depart Havana at 11:30 am and arrive in Luanda around 7:00 am, local time.

According to official news media, flights to Cuba are being reinstated after “positive evaluation of business along the intercontinental routes that connect America and Europe, which included the Caribbean island among the next destinations that will be reinstated.”

TAAG-Airlines

TAAG-Airlines, which inaugurated flights to Cuba in 1984, covers 14 domestic routes and 13 international destinations.

The state agency is headquartered in Luanda at the Quatro de Fevreiro International Airport.

In November of 2008, the airline was placed on a list of airlines that were forbidden to fly to the U.S. due to deficiencies in maintenance. This was revoked on May 29, 2009, when the airline passed all inspections by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In January of 2011, it was accused again of bad maintenance of its aircrafts, following several incidents with its 777 fleet.

Airlines that have reinstated flights to Cuba in recent months

In mid-August, Colombian airline Wingo announced that it would launch an itinerary between the city of Panama and Havana on September 3rd.

The regular route between Panama and Havana will include two weekly flights, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and will be operated on a Boeing 737-800.

Last July, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) approved American Airlines’ request to reinstate operations to Varadero (Matanzas), Santa Clara (Villa Clara), Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.

Also, Spanish airline World2Fly, which is owned by tourism group Iberostar, announced that it will increase its weekly flights between Spain and Cuba to five per week.

And Mexican airline Viva Aerobus started flying to Havana this past July 15th.

The increase of flights is welcomed by the Cuban regime which, in spite of the serious crisis the country faces at the moment, continues to bank on raising the levels of the tourism industry and to insist that it will reach 2.5 million foreign visitors during the present year, although the statistics point to the contrary.

